Lviv History Museum – Kornyakt Palace

The smallest branch of the Lviv History Museum is housed in a palace, once a residence of the of Polish King Jan Sobieski III, which rises from the Renaissance Italian courtyard where arcading typical for the period is occupied by cafe and restaurant tables. Inside you can slide around in huge felt slippers on the intricately fashioned parquet floors as you admire period furniture and other antiques.

It was here on 22 December 1686 that Poland and Russia signed the treaty that partitioned Ukraine.