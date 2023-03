This Ukrainian Orthodox church is easily distinguished by the 65m-high, triple-tiered Kornyakt bell tower rising beside it. The tower was named after its Greek benefactor, a merchant who was also the original owner of Kornyakt House on pl Rynok. Sadly it cannot be climbed. It’s well worth going inside the church to see the beautifully gilt interior. Normally access is through the delightful Three Saints Chapel with its three, highly ornate minicupolas.