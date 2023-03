Dominating a square to the east of pl Rynok is one of Lviv’s signature sights, the large dome of the 1764 Dominican Cathedral. Inside, the typical baroque oval nave rises to a seemingly weightless unadorned dome, the entire interior sporting a restrained, austere feel, characteristic of late-baroque structures.

East of the cathedral is a square where you'll see a statue of a monk holding a book. This is Federov, who brought printing to Ukraine in the 16th century.