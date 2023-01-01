One church you should not miss is the elegant 1363 Armenian Cathedral with its ancient-feeling interior. The placid cathedral courtyard is a maze of arched passageways and squat buildings festooned with intricate Caucasian detail. Stepping into the courtyard feels like entering another era – gravestones bearing inscriptions in the 54 letters of the Armenian alphabet pave the floor. Also here is a monument to the Armenian victims of genocide in Turkey. Enter at vul Krakivska 17.