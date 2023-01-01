St George's Cathedral

On the way between the city centre and the train station stands the historic and sacred centre of the Greek Catholic Church in Ukraine, which was handed back after 44 years of compulsory Orthodox control. Constructed in 1774–90, this yellow building is pleasant enough, especially since a refurbishment for the Pope's 2001 visit. However, it's perhaps not as striking as some of Lviv's less important churches.

For many, the most memorable element will be the 3D icon of Christ near the far-right corner, if looking from the door. It presents Christ's face from one angle, and the image from the shroud of Turin from another.