Opposite the Pototsky Palace is the supposed birthplace of Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, the world’s original ‘masochist’. The author of Venus in Furs came into the world here in 1835, although he spent most of his subsequent 60 years begging to be whipped in Austria, Germany and Italy. The building cannot be accessed.
