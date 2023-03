Lviv's main art repository has two wings – one in the lavish Pototsky Palace (Палац Потоцьких), the other around the corner on vul Stefanyka. This one houses an impressive collection of European art from the 14th to 18th centuries, including works by Rubens, Brueghel, Goya and Caravaggio. The wing on vul Stefanyka contains 19th- and early-20th-century art.

Tickets are good for both wings.