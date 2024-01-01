Sırçalı Medrese

Konya

Sponsored by the Seljuk vizier Bedreddin Muhlis, the 13th-century Sırçalı Medrese was named after its tiled exterior. Inside, in the courtyard, some of the blue tile decoration still survives. The building is now used as the office for Konya's historic sites restoration team, but you can still enter to see the tile work.

