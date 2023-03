This curious museum contains the legacy of railway inspector Izzet Koyunoğlu who built up his esoteric collection of rare, er, collectables on his travels through Turkey. Our heart goes out to the tired-looking stuffed pelican, but there is a wonderful variety of exhibits, encompassing prehistoric bones, rhinoceros-horn rosaries, mammoth bones, boxwood spoons bearing words of wisdom about food, 19th-century carriage clocks and old photos of Konya.