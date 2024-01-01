Konya's most prominent mosque is the Selimiye Cami, built between 1566 and 1574 when Sultan Selim II was the governor of Konya.
Konya
0.05 MILES
For Muslims and non-Muslims alike, the main reason to come to Konya is to visit this former lodge of the whirling dervishes and home to the tomb of…
0.66 MILES
Gorgeously restored, the interior central dome and walls of this former Seljuk theological school (1251) showcase some finely preserved blue-and-white…
22.55 MILES
Rising 20m above the surrounding flat Konya plains, the East Mound at Çatalhöyük is one of the most important, and largest, Neolithic settlements on earth…
0.64 MILES
Konya's most important religious building after the Mevlâna shrine, this Seljuk mosque bestrides Alaaddin Tepesi. Built for Alaeddin Keykubad I, Sultan of…
0.58 MILES
The rather dusty Archaeological Museum houses interesting finds from Çatalhöyük, including the skeleton of a baby girl, clutching jewellery made of stone…
Museum of Wooden Artefacts & Stone Carving
0.76 MILES
The İnce Minare Medresesi (Seminary of the Slender Minaret), now the Museum of Wooden Artefacts & Stone Carving, was built in 1264 for Seljuk vizier Sahip…
6.21 MILES
Sille's domed Byzantine St Helen's Church, near Sille's last bus stop, was reputedly founded by Empress Helena, mother of Constantine the Great, although…
0.54 MILES
Behind its requisite grand entrance with built-in minaret is the Sahib-i Ata Külliyesi, originally constructed during the reign of Alaaddin Keykavus…
0.05 MILES
0.32 MILES
This stately mosque, with its huge dome and intricately carved minber (pulpit), dates from the 14th century, but is built on the site of an earlier 12th…
0.42 MILES
An important pilgrimage place, this mosque contains the elegant 14th-century tomb of Rumi's spiritual mentor, Şemsi Tebrizi (Şems of Tabriz). It's in a…
0.47 MILES
This curious museum contains the legacy of railway inspector Izzet Koyunoğlu who built up his esoteric collection of rare, er, collectables on his travels…
0.53 MILES
Sponsored by the Seljuk vizier Bedreddin Muhlis, the 13th-century Sırçalı Medrese was named after its tiled exterior. Inside, in the courtyard, some of…
0.54 MILES
0.55 MILES
This old dervish lodge, with its red-brick and blue-tiled interior, is home to the Sahib-i Ata Vakıf Müzesi, with an interesting collection of religious…
0.58 MILES
