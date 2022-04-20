Konya

Mevlana Museum

An economic powerhouse that is religiously inspired and a busy university city that's as conservative as they come: Konya treads a delicate path between its historical significance as the home town of the whirling dervish orders and a bastion of Seljuk culture, and its modern importance as an economic boom town. The city derives considerable charm from this juxtaposition of old and new. Ancient mosques and the maze-like market district rub up against contemporary Konya around Alaaddin Tepesi, where hip-looking university students talk religion and politics in the tea gardens. If you are passing through this region, say from the coast to Cappadocia, then make time to explore one of Turkey's most compelling cities.

  • Mevlana Museum

    Mevlâna Museum

    Konya

    For Muslims and non-Muslims alike, the main reason to come to Konya is to visit this former lodge of the whirling dervishes and home to the tomb of…

  • Tile Museum

    Tile Museum

    Konya

    Gorgeously restored, the interior central dome and walls of this former Seljuk theological school (1251) showcase some finely preserved blue-and-white…

  • Neolithic Site of Çatalhöyük. UNESCO World Heritage Site. Catalhoyuk is oldest town in world with large Neolithic & Chalcolithic best preserved city settlement in Cumra, Konya. Built in 7500 BC. ; Shutterstock ID 1611692500; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Çatalhöyük

    Konya

    Rising 20m above the surrounding flat Konya plains, the East Mound at Çatalhöyük is one of the most important, and largest, Neolithic settlements on earth…

  • Alaaddin Cami

    Alaaddin Cami

    Konya

    Konya's most important religious building after the Mevlâna shrine, this Seljuk mosque bestrides Alaaddin Tepesi. Built for Alaeddin Keykubad I, Sultan of…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    Konya

    The rather dusty Archaeological Museum houses interesting finds from Çatalhöyük, including the skeleton of a baby girl, clutching jewellery made of stone…

  • Koyunoğlu Museum

    Koyunoğlu Museum

    Konya

    This curious museum contains the legacy of railway inspector Izzet Koyunoğlu who built up his esoteric collection of rare, er, collectables on his travels…

  • Sırçalı Medrese

    Sırçalı Medrese

    Konya

    Sponsored by the Seljuk vizier Bedreddin Muhlis, the 13th-century Sırçalı Medrese was named after its tiled exterior. Inside, in the courtyard, some of…

