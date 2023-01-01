The rather dusty Archaeological Museum houses interesting finds from Çatalhöyük, including the skeleton of a baby girl, clutching jewellery made of stone and bone, and a geometric wall painting discovered on-site in 2011 and transplanted to the museum in 2016. Other artefacts range across the millennia, from Chalcolithic terracotta jars to Hittite hieroglyphs, an Assyrian oil lamp shaped like a bunch of grapes, and bronze and stone Roman sarcophagi, one narrating the labours of Hercules in high-relief carvings.

There's an official ticket price but last time we were here, they were letting visitors in for free.