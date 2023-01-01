Tile Museum

Gorgeously restored, the interior central dome and walls of this former Seljuk theological school (1251) showcase some finely preserved blue-and-white Seljuk tile work. There is also an outstanding collection of ceramics on display including exhibits of the octagonal Seljuk tiles unearthed during excavations at Kubad Abad Palace on Lake Beyşehir. Emir Celaleddin Karatay, a Seljuk general, vizier and statesman who built the medrese (seminary), is buried in one of the corner rooms.

In 2019 the roof was undergoing restoration work likely to continue into 2020. The museum entrance has been moved to the back of the building due to this.