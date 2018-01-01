Welcome to Konya
10 Day Private The Best of Turkey Tour
Day 1 – IstanbulYou will be met and taken to your hotel for a welcome briefing. Day 2 – IstanbulVisit several of Turkey’s most famous museums and mosques including; Topkapi Palace, St Sophia, the Blue Mosque and Grand Bazaar (Breakfast and Dinner).Day 3 – Gallipolli, Dardanelles and CanakkaleVisit the Rustem Pasha Mosque with its exceptional tiles and the spice market in the morning. On the way to Canakkale, you will visit the Gallipoli to explore the World War I memorial and battlefields such as; Anzac Cove, Chunuk Bair and Lone Pine Cemetery. (Breakfast and Dinner).Day 4 – Troy and Pergamon (World Heritage Site)This morning, you will visit the legendary city of Troy. Afterwards, you will be driven to Pergamon to see the Asklepion, an ancient hospital complex of Romans. Continue on to Kusadasi where you will stay for two nights. (Breakfast and Dinner).Day 5 – Ephesus (Kusadasi)Today you will travel to the incredible city of Ephesus and see its colossal Greek Theater, which is still used for performances today. Among the many things you'll be seeing are the Marble Road, the Celsus Library and the Temple of Diana. You will also visit the house, where the Virgin Mary lived her final days. Overnight in Kusadasi (Breakfast and Dinner).Day 6 – Pamukkale (World Heritage Site) – HierapolisToday you will be driven to Aphrodisias, the city of art dedicated to the Goddess Aphrodite. Afterwards, you will continue to Pamukkale, which is also called “Hierapolis”, this city has an incredible necropolis, the city of the dead, and is world famous for its calcium-travertines. You will stay in a spa hotel. At the hotel, you can swim in the heated pools of enriched mineral water. Overnight in Pamukkale. (Breakfast and Dinner)Day 7 – Konya and CappadocciaStart your day with a drive to Konya to visit the Whirling Dervish Museum, a very holy place for Turkish Muslims. There are exhibits of Dervish costumes, instruments, illuminated manuscripts and various ethnographic artifacts. Head on to Cappadocia for overnight (Breakfast and Dinner).Day 8 – Cappadocia (World Heritage Site)Tour the amazing underground churches and cities carved into the rocks by early Christians. Going off the tourist track, you will have wonderful strolls where you'll visit small villages and discover the unknown Cappadocia. Visit Goreme, Pasabagi, Uchisar and Kaymakli underground city (Breakfast and Dinner).Day 9 – Cappadocia and flight to IstanbulToday you will fly back to Istanbul and be transferred back to your hotel (Breakfast).Day 10 – IstanbulToday you will be transferred to the international airport and the end of the tour (Breakfast).
2-Day Cappadocia Tour from Side
Day 1:The tour starts early in the morning - 05:00 is the pick up time for the hotels in Side city center. About 7 a.m. you will stop for breakfast. If you do not get a lunch box from the hotel, you can buy some snacks, tea, coffee there in a cafe. There are some other breaks on the way to Cappadocia to make the long journey more easy and comfortable for you. On arrival to Cappadocia you will be amazed by this natural wonder with incredible shapes, rock houses and fairy chimneys. First you are going to visit the Saratli underground city (Kirkgoz). Explore its rooms and corridors with your tour guide and learn about the history of this interesting place. After drive to the Pigeon Valley, have photo break there and be ready for a lunch at a scenic view restaurant. You will enjoy the beautiful panoramic view of the Uchisar valley and then explore the Uchisar castle. After you are going to visit a rock house and drive to the Goreme Valley to enjoy the stunning panoramic view of Cappadocia. In Cavusin village you will visit the rock-cut churches and learn about the religious past of this area. On the way to the hotel you will visit onyx fabric where you can buy nice souvenirs if you wish. Overnight accommodation arranged at the hotel in Urgup town. After the open buffet dinner in hotel you can rest, look around the city or visit the 'Turkish Night' - folk dance show (optional for an extra charge). Day 2:Early in the morning you can join a hot air balloon ride over Cappadocia (optional, organized by your tour guide). The Second day starts with an open buffet breakfast in the hotel. Don't forget to take all belongings with you as we make check out from the hotel and continue the tour. You are going to visit 'The three beauties' near Urgup town - amazing fairy chimneys considered to be the symbol of Cappadocia. Then discover the most popular and the most beautiful valleys of Cappadocia - Devrent (Imagination), Pasabag and Lovers valleys. Feel yourself like in a fairy tail walking through the different shaped rocks (mushrooms, camel, etc.). You will have enough time to explore these amazing volcanic rocks and make great photos there. On the way back to Side there are some stops for rest (in Aksaray) and for lunch (near Konya). Arrival time to Side city center is 6 p.m.
Turkey 8-Day Tour: Istanbul, Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Ephesus
Day 1 - Istanbul and the BosphorousWhen you arrive in Istanbul, get transfered to your hotel and at about 1 p.m. Go on a short visit to the Egyptian Spice Bazaar, and then cruise along the European and Asian shores of the Bosphorous.Overnight stay in Istanbul at Sirkeci Mansion Hotel (or similar accommodation)Day 2 - Ankara, Cappadocia - (B, D)After breakfast, drive toward the nation's capital, Ankara to visit Anitkabir, the Mausoleum of the famed Mustafa Kemal Ataturk before continuing on to the surreal landscape of Cappadocia.Overnight stay in Cappadocia at Elevres Stone Hotel (or similar accommodation)Day 3 - Goreme - Underground City - (B,D)Today tour, the Goreme Open Air Museum, Pasabag, Uchisar Castle and Kaymakli Underground City. Carpet weaving has long traditions in Turkey, and at a carpet village, learn how carpets are made by hand and what determines their value. You can also go on an optional Turkish folklore evening tour featuring stories of folklore and belly dancers.Overnight stay in Cappadocia at Elevres Stone Hotel (or similar accommodation)Day 4 - Konya - Pamukkale - (B, D)Leaving Cappadocia we head south along the ancient Silk Road just as the ancient traders did. Along the way, visit Sultanhani Caravansary, before stopping at Konya to tour the Mevlana Museum.Overnight in Pamukkale at Colossae Thermal Hotel Day 5 - Pamukkale - Aphrodisias - (B, D)Visit the ruins of Hierapolis, the Temple of Apollo, Necropolis, and stroll over the magnificent white calcium terraces of Pamukkale. Drive to Aphrodisias, the famous city of Aphrodite.Overnight stay in Kuşadası at Ilayda Avantgarde Hotel Day 6 - Ephesus - (B, D)Absorb yourself in history today with a guided tour of Ephesus, and a visit to the site of the Temple of Artemis. Feel the mystical atmosphere of the ancient city and theatre. This afternoon we will enjoy a display of locally handcrafted leather goods before driving back to our hotelOvernight stay in Kuşadası at Ilayda Avantgarde Hotel Day 7 - Izmir to Istanbul Old City - (B)After breakfast you will be transferred to the airport for your morning flight to Istanbul. Upon arrival, tour the exotic city that spans both Europe and Asia visiting the Blue Mosque, St. Sophia Museum, Topkapi Palace, and the Hippodrome. (Optional Bosphorous By Night Dinner Cruise )Overnight stay in Istanbul at Sirkeci Mansion Hotel (or similar accommodation)Day 8 - Istanbul - (B)Your day is free until your return transfer to the airport where your tour concludes.
2-Day Cappadocia Tour from Alanya
Day 1:The tour starts early in the morning, 03:30 is the pick up time for the hotels in Alanya city center. About 7 a.m. you will stop for breakfast and if you do not get a lunch box from the hotel, you can buy some snacks, tea, coffee there in a cafe. There are some other breaks on the way to Cappadocia to make the long journey more easy and comfortable for you. On arrival to Cappadocia you will be amazed by this natural wonder with incredible shapes, rock houses and fairy chimneys. First you are going to visit the Saratli underground city (Kirkgoz). Explore its rooms and corridors with your tour guide and learn about the history of this interesting place. After drive to the Pigeon Valley, have photo break there and be ready for a lunch at a scenic view restaurant. You will enjoy the beautiful panoramic view of the Uchisar valley and then explore the Uchisar castle. After you are going to visit a rock house and drive to the Goreme Valley to enjoy the stunning panoramic view of Cappadocia. In Cavusin village you will visit the rock-cut churches and learn about the religious past of this area. On the way to the hotel you will visit onyx fabric where you can buy nice souvenirs if you wish. Overnight accommodation arranged at the hotel in Urgup town. After the open buffet dinner in hotel you can rest, look around the city or visit the 'Turkish Night' - folk dance show (optional for an extra charge). Day 2:Early in the morning you can join a hot air balloon ride over Cappadocia (optional, organized by your tour guide). The Second day starts with an open buffet breakfast in the hotel. Don't forget to take all belongings with you as we make check out from the hotel and continue the tour. You are going to visit 'The three beauties' near Urgup town - amazing fairy chimneys considered to be the symbol of Cappadocia. Then discover the most popular and the most beautiful valleys of Cappadocia - Devrent (Imagination), Pasabag and Lovers valleys. Feel yourself like in a fairy tail walking through the different shaped rocks (mushrooms, camel, etc.). You will have enough time to explore these amazing volcanic rocks and make great photos there. On the way back to Alanya there are some stops for rest (in Aksaray) and for lunch (near Konya). Arrival time to Alanya city center is 7 p.m.
Cappadocia 2 Day Tour from Belek
Day 1:The tour starts early in the morning, 06:00 is the pick up time for the hotels in Belek city center. About 7 a.m. you will stop for breakfast and if you do not get a lunch box from the hotel, you can buy some snacks, tea, coffee there in a cafe. There are some other breaks on the way to Cappadocia to make the long journey more easy and comfortable for you. On arrival to Cappadocia you will be amazed by this natural wonder with incredible shapes, rock houses and fairy chimneys. First you are going to visit the Saratli underground city (Kirkgoz). Explore its rooms and corridors with your tour guide and learn about the history of this interesting place. After drive to the Pigeon Valley, have photo break there and be ready for a lunch at a scenic view restaurant.You will enjoy the beautiful panoramic view of the Uchisar valley and then explore the Uchisar castle. After you are going to visit a rock house and drive to the Goreme Valley to enjoy the stunning panoramic view of Cappadocia. In Cavusin village you will visit the rock-cut churches and learn about the religious past of this area. On the way to the hotel you will visit onyx fabric where you can buy nice souvenirs if you wish.Overnight accommodation arranged at the hotel in Urgup town. After the open buffet dinner in hotel you can rest, look around the city or visit the 'Turkish Night' - folk dance show (optional for an extra charge). Day 2:Early in the morning you can join a hot air balloon ride over Cappadocia (optional, organized by your tour guide). The second day starts with an open buffet breakfast in the hotel. Don't forget to take all belongings with you as we make check out from the hotel and continue the tour. You are going to visit 'the three beauties' near Urgup town - amazing fairy chimneys considered to be the symbol of Cappadocia. Then discover the most popular and the most beautiful valleys of Cappadocia - Devrent (Imagination), Pasabag and Lovers valleys. Feel yourself like in a fairy tail walking through the different shaped rocks (mushrooms, camel, etc.). You will have enough time to explore these amazing volcanic rocks and make great photos there.On the way back to Kemer there are some stops for rest (in Aksaray) and for lunch (near Konya). Arrival time to Belek city center is 7 p.m.
One day Konya Tour from Cappadocia
You will be picked up from your hotel in Cappadocia by your guide and driver at around 08:30am for starting your tour. You will be driven to Sultanhani caravanserai on the way which is the biggest caravanserai on Silk Road. The history of Sultanhani dates back to 13th century as a kind of monumental caravanserai. You will be advised information about Silk Road by your guide. Then after driving 1,5 hour more we will arrive to Mevlana Museum in Konya. Mausoleum of Rumi, called as “Mevlana Muzesi”in Turkish language is a place on the list of must see list of Konya. A tomb is situated inside of Mevlana Museum called Mevlana shortly in Turkish but the full name of him is Mawlana Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Balkhi-Rumi in English. One of his other names is famous mystic/sufi/thinker Rumi and his tomb is neighboring museum that displays relics of his life and his time. Inside of the Museum, you will have opportunity to see the items on display in the museum range from old manuscripts, hand written copies of the Koran, musical instruments which were used at Rumi’s time besides numerous art works dating from the Seljukera. In a local restaurant you will have your lunch after visiting Museum. The next destination of this tour will be Alaeddin Mosque after lunch which is one of the most interesting examples of Turkish Architecture. The Mosque is famous with its wooden columns that carry the entire building. Inside the courtyard of the mosque there is a graveyard for the Sultans. As a final visiting destination will be Ince Minareli Medrese (theological school). This building has glorious portal gate which is one of the best examples in Turkey. After last stop the tour ends at around 17:30-18:00 and we will drive you back to Cappadocia for dropping you to the hotel.