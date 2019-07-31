The Romans chose a sublime seaside setting for this monumental terme (bath complex), a short walk downhill from the Roman villas. Begun under Hadrian and…
Carthage
Carthage is Tunis’ most exclusive residential suburb and retains a sense of historical importance forged over millennia – as well as being home to the Unesco-listed Carthage Archaeological Park, it's the location of both the president’s palace and the massive Mosque Malik Ibn Anas Carthage on Boulevard de l'Environnement.
Few remnants of the Carthaginian settlement and only a few ruins from the Roman period remain, so some visitors are disappointed by their visit here. However, for those with an active historical imagination, the fragments that are still here can evoke an epic past.
Explore Carthage
- Antonine Baths
The Romans chose a sublime seaside setting for this monumental terme (bath complex), a short walk downhill from the Roman villas. Begun under Hadrian and…
- La Malga Cisterns
The restored and extremely impressive remnants of the huge 2nd-century-AD cisterns that housed Roman Carthage’s water supply are located at the foot of…
- SSanctuary of Tophet
Originally dedicated to the deities Baal Hammon and Tanit, this Carthaginian sacrificial site and burial ground is dotted with stubby stelae engraved with…
- BByrsa Hill
In Punic times, Byrsa Hill was occupied by a temple to the Carthaginian god Eschmoun. The Romans destroyed most of the Punic structures – all that remains…
- CCarthage Museum
Sitting on the crest of Byrsa Hill and housed in an early-20th-century building that once functioned as a Catholic seminary, this museum is one of the…
- NNorth Africa American Cemetery
Around 750m along the road from La Malga Cisterns, a striking forest of white crosses bears testament to the Americans killed in North Africa during WWII…
- RRoman Villas
A visit to this former residential enclave gives a real sense of refined ancient Roman life in Carthage. The reconstructed Villa of the Aviary is the…
- L’Acropolium
The architect of this now deconsecrated 19th-century French-built cathedral employed an unorthodox mix of Moorish, Byzantine and Gothic architectural…
- PPunic Ports
Today, only the shape of these legendary ports, the coveted basis of Carthage’s power and prosperity, remains. A narrow channel linked the southern,…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Carthage.
See
Antonine Baths
The Romans chose a sublime seaside setting for this monumental terme (bath complex), a short walk downhill from the Roman villas. Begun under Hadrian and…
See
La Malga Cisterns
The restored and extremely impressive remnants of the huge 2nd-century-AD cisterns that housed Roman Carthage’s water supply are located at the foot of…
See
Sanctuary of Tophet
Originally dedicated to the deities Baal Hammon and Tanit, this Carthaginian sacrificial site and burial ground is dotted with stubby stelae engraved with…
See
Byrsa Hill
In Punic times, Byrsa Hill was occupied by a temple to the Carthaginian god Eschmoun. The Romans destroyed most of the Punic structures – all that remains…
See
Carthage Museum
Sitting on the crest of Byrsa Hill and housed in an early-20th-century building that once functioned as a Catholic seminary, this museum is one of the…
See
North Africa American Cemetery
Around 750m along the road from La Malga Cisterns, a striking forest of white crosses bears testament to the Americans killed in North Africa during WWII…
See
Roman Villas
A visit to this former residential enclave gives a real sense of refined ancient Roman life in Carthage. The reconstructed Villa of the Aviary is the…
See
L’Acropolium
The architect of this now deconsecrated 19th-century French-built cathedral employed an unorthodox mix of Moorish, Byzantine and Gothic architectural…
See
Punic Ports
Today, only the shape of these legendary ports, the coveted basis of Carthage’s power and prosperity, remains. A narrow channel linked the southern,…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Carthage
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.