Carthage is Tunis’ most exclusive residential suburb and retains a sense of historical importance forged over millennia – as well as being home to the Unesco-listed Carthage Archaeological Park, it's the location of both the president’s palace and the massive Mosque Malik Ibn Anas Carthage on Boulevard de l'Environnement.

Few remnants of the Carthaginian settlement and only a few ruins from the Roman period remain, so some visitors are disappointed by their visit here. However, for those with an active historical imagination, the fragments that are still here can evoke an epic past.