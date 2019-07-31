Getty Images/Hemis.fr RM

Carthage

Carthage is Tunis’ most exclusive residential suburb and retains a sense of historical importance forged over millennia – as well as being home to the Unesco-listed Carthage Archaeological Park, it's the location of both the president’s palace and the massive Mosque Malik Ibn Anas Carthage on Boulevard de l'Environnement.

Few remnants of the Carthaginian settlement and only a few ruins from the Roman period remain, so some visitors are disappointed by their visit here. However, for those with an active historical imagination, the fragments that are still here can evoke an epic past.

Explore Carthage

  • Antonine Baths

    The Romans chose a sublime seaside setting for this monumental terme (bath complex), a short walk downhill from the Roman villas. Begun under Hadrian and…

  • La Malga Cisterns

    The restored and extremely impressive remnants of the huge 2nd-century-AD cisterns that housed Roman Carthage’s water supply are located at the foot of…

  • S

    Sanctuary of Tophet

    Originally dedicated to the deities Baal Hammon and Tanit, this Carthaginian sacrificial site and burial ground is dotted with stubby stelae engraved with…

  • B

    Byrsa Hill

    In Punic times, Byrsa Hill was occupied by a temple to the Carthaginian god Eschmoun. The Romans destroyed most of the Punic structures – all that remains…

  • C

    Carthage Museum

    Sitting on the crest of Byrsa Hill and housed in an early-20th-century building that once functioned as a Catholic seminary, this museum is one of the…

  • N

    North Africa American Cemetery

    Around 750m along the road from La Malga Cisterns, a striking forest of white crosses bears testament to the Americans killed in North Africa during WWII…

  • R

    Roman Villas

    A visit to this former residential enclave gives a real sense of refined ancient Roman life in Carthage. The reconstructed Villa of the Aviary is the…

  • L’Acropolium

    The architect of this now deconsecrated 19th-century French-built cathedral employed an unorthodox mix of Moorish, Byzantine and Gothic architectural…

  • P

    Punic Ports

    Today, only the shape of these legendary ports, the coveted basis of Carthage’s power and prosperity, remains. A narrow channel linked the southern,…

