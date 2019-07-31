Shop
©Marques/Shutterstock
Southern Tunisia is a place of stark, almost alien landscapes. This is a place of isolated Berber villages on hilltops and troglodyte homes dug into the ground to protect against the harshness of the climate. Ancient ksour (traditional fortified granaries) dot the countryside, speaking even more plaintively to the region's history.
The ghorfas (long, barrel-vaulted rooms built to store grain) of Ksar Ouled Soltane rise a dizzying four storeys around two courtyards and are one of…
The palmeraie stretches inland along the Oued Gabès. It looks its best during the pomegranate season in November and December, when the trees are weighed…
This is a relatively little visited ksar (Berber fortified granary), which is a shame because it almost rivals Oued Soltane as the best in the region. It…
This hotel and old troglodyte house is Matmata's biggest draw because of its iconic status as a Star Wars film location. Spread over several pit…
Mos Espa is probably Tunisia’s best-preserved Star Wars set. It’s remarkably intact and one of the best Star Wars sites in the country. The site is a…
Joumaa is as good a ksar (Berber granary) as you could hope to find, with a splendid remote setting. It's almost a street of ghorfas (grain stores) at the…
Medenine’s only attraction is its well-preserved ksar (fortified granary). It can seem as if every square inch of every ghorfa (long, barrel-vaulted grain…
The Roman port of Gightis, 20km south of El Jorf on the back road from Medenine, is one of Tunisia’s least-visited ancient sites. Established by the…
