Southern Tunisia

Southern Tunisia is a place of stark, almost alien landscapes. This is a place of isolated Berber villages on hilltops and troglodyte homes dug into the ground to protect against the harshness of the climate. Ancient ksour (traditional fortified granaries) dot the countryside, speaking even more plaintively to the region's history.

  Ksar Ouled Soltane is a fortified granary, or ksar, located in the Tataouine district in southern Tunisia. The ksar is spread out over two courtyards, each of which has a perimeter of multi-story vaulted granary cellars, or ghorfas. Like other ksour (plural of ksar) created by North African Berber communities, Ksar Ouled Soltane is located on a hilltop, to help protect it from raiding parties in previous centuries.

    Ksar Oued Soltane

    Southern Tunisia

    The ghorfas (long, barrel-vaulted rooms built to store grain) of Ksar Ouled Soltane rise a dizzying four storeys around two courtyards and are one of…

  • Palmeraie

    Palmeraie

    Southern Tunisia

    The palmeraie stretches inland along the Oued Gabès. It looks its best during the pomegranate season in November and December, when the trees are weighed…

  • Ksar Ezzahra, Tataouine, southern Tunisia; Shutterstock ID 671436523; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Tunisia Destination Page image update

    Ksar Ezzahra

    Southern Tunisia

    This is a relatively little visited ksar (Berber fortified granary), which is a shame because it almost rivals Oued Soltane as the best in the region. It…

  • Hotel Sidi Driss

    Hotel Sidi Driss

    Southern Tunisia

    This hotel and old troglodyte house is Matmata's biggest draw because of its iconic status as a Star Wars film location. Spread over several pit…

  • Mos Espa

    Mos Espa

    Southern Tunisia

    Mos Espa is probably Tunisia's best-preserved Star Wars set. It's remarkably intact and one of the best Star Wars sites in the country. The site is a…

  • Ksar Joumaa

    Ksar Joumaa

    Southern Tunisia

    Joumaa is as good a ksar (Berber granary) as you could hope to find, with a splendid remote setting. It's almost a street of ghorfas (grain stores) at the…

  • Ksar

    Ksar

    Southern Tunisia

    Medenine's only attraction is its well-preserved ksar (fortified granary). It can seem as if every square inch of every ghorfa (long, barrel-vaulted grain…

  • Gightis

    Gightis

    Southern Tunisia

    The Roman port of Gightis, 20km south of El Jorf on the back road from Medenine, is one of Tunisia's least-visited ancient sites. Established by the…

Exploring the Berber towns and culture of Tunisia

Feb 19, 2019 • 7 min read

