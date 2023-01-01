Hotel Sidi Driss

This hotel and old troglodyte house is Matmata's biggest draw because of its iconic status as a Star Wars film location. Spread over several pit courtyards connected by underground tunnels, it stood in for Luke Skywalker’s childhood home on Tatooine in the original 1977 movie and was used again in The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones.

The accommodation (single/double 40/60DT, half-board 50/80DT) in bare-bones cave rooms – cheap mattresses and hard rock – suit a Jedi's spartan nature. Bathrooms are shared.

The main courtyard (to the right when you enter) still has much of the original set dressing, and it's easy to transport yourself off-planet to a galaxy far far away. There's a smattering of memorabilia left behind by visitors and a few interesting set photos from the original shoot as well as a restaurant, though regrettably the drinks menu doesn't include Aunt Beru's blue milk.