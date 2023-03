Run by local women who have displays of carpet-making and traditional keys, this is an option for viewing the pit dwellings of Matmata. Because doors are secured by long, wooden bolts that disappear into the wall, the keys on display are up to a foot long; the doors open by releasing the bolt through a keyhole in the wall. The long, sloping entrance tunnel is one of the most dramatic troglodyte entrances in town.

It’s all quite rustic and unadorned, wherein lies its charm.