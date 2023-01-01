Mos Espa is probably Tunisia’s best-preserved Star Wars set. It’s remarkably intact and one of the best Star Wars sites in the country. The site is a collection of nearly 20 domed purpose-built buildings that stood for the Tatooine spaceport of Mos Espa in The Phantom Menace (tour guides know it simply as 'the Star Wars set').

It’s incredibly evocative, and Star Wars fans may find it hard to resist the temptation to run around pretending to wield a light sabre (cosplayers should come prepared). The film crew spent nearly five months here, and even built the road from the set to the Nefta–Tozeur highway. Get here early in the day to avoid the tour groups.

There are a few souvenir stands, but a disappointing lack of locally flavoured Star Wars offerings – the first Tunisian to offer photo ops with a replica R2-D2 will surely clean up.