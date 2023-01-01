La Corbeille (which translates as ‘the basket’), a deep, palm-filled gully that takes up much of the northern part of town and cuts the town in two, is the highlight of Nefta. It measures almost 1km across at its widest point and is about 40m deep. The best views are from the northwestern side.

Below the cafes is a large spring-fed concrete pool, a popular swimming spot with local kids. The Corbeille contracts to a narrow gorge that leads to the main palmeraie on the southern side of town, and there are pleasantly shady paths following channels of water that lead from near the pool towards the town.