The name derives from an unusual rock formation, shaped, not surprisingly, like the neck and head of a camel, overlooking the barren plains. This was Darth Maul’s lookout in The Phantom Menace where he landed in his Sith Infiltrator, the location for his and Qui-Gon’s tussle, as well as several pod-racing scenes.

Not far away is a line of sand dunes where The English Patient crew indulged in lots of billowing, sand-blown romantic stuff. Drivers of 4WDs love this spot for exhilarating descents of the dunes, and it’s a stunning place to watch the sunset.