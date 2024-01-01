Just outside Nefta, you'll find this shrine to Sidi Merzoug, an important Sufi saint. The followers of Sidi Merzoug, known colloquially as the Black Brotherhood, are descended from slaves and play gnaoua music in their ceremonies. They can frequently be seen in Nefta playing music and parading a black goat for blessings.
Marabout of Sidi Merzoug
Southern Tunisia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.5 MILES
This enormous green space has more than 200,000 date palms, as well as fig and pomegranate trees and canopied garden holdings. It's best explored by foot,…
8.72 MILES
Mos Espa is probably Tunisia’s best-preserved Star Wars set. It’s remarkably intact and one of the best Star Wars sites in the country. The site is a…
15.63 MILES
The museum is housed is an extravagant reproduction of an old palace and contains collections of pottery, jewellery, costumes and other antiques, as well…
16.85 MILES
This 14th-century medina has a unique, striking architecture of pale brickwork arranged in relief patterns of endless, rhythmic variation; the easiest way…
4.66 MILES
The original iconic igloo homestead where Luke Skywalker grew up was dismantled after the first Star Wars film was completed – this replica was rebuilt…
1.55 MILES
La Corbeille (which translates as ‘the basket’), a deep, palm-filled gully that takes up much of the northern part of town and cuts the town in two, is…
10.69 MILES
The name derives from an unusual rock formation, shaped, not surprisingly, like the neck and head of a camel, overlooking the barren plains. This was…
15.44 MILES
A sandy track running south off the Rte Zone Touristique near the Dar Charaït Museum leads to the Belvedere Rocks. Steps have been cut into the highest…
