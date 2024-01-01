Marabout of Sidi Merzoug

Southern Tunisia

Just outside Nefta, you'll find this shrine to Sidi Merzoug, an important Sufi saint. The followers of Sidi Merzoug, known colloquially as the Black Brotherhood, are descended from slaves and play gnaoua music in their ceremonies. They can frequently be seen in Nefta playing music and parading a black goat for blessings.

