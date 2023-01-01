Skywalker Homestead

The original iconic igloo homestead where Luke Skywalker grew up was dismantled after the first Star Wars film was completed – this replica was rebuilt for Attack of the Clones and features in the closing shot of Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan delivers the infant Luke to his Uncle Own and Aunt Beru.

Come at sunset if you can, so you too can look wistfully over the desert like Luke Skywalker and dream of another life off your home planet.

It's about 1km off the road from Nefta to Hazoua on the edge of the Chott El Jerid, though not many local guides know about it so you may need to use the GPS on your phone.