This incongruous, trippy park is a testament to the vision of the former mayor of Tozeur. Scattered around gorgeous grounds is what amounts to a 3D education on evolution, history and religion. Highlights include life-sized replicas of dinosaurs, a gallery of icons of the world's major religions and a good history of Hannibal and the Carthaginian wars. It's all tremendous fun, and there's a particularly well-situated restaurant, pizza place and cafe.