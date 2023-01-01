A sandy track running south off the Rte Zone Touristique near the Dar Charaït Museum leads to the Belvedere Rocks. Steps have been cut into the highest rock, giving access to a spectacular sunset view over the oasis and the chott (salt lake). It’s a pleasant 20-minute walk.

Too much landscaping has taken away somewhat from the beauty of the natural setting, but not entirely; look for the giant Mount Rushmore–like face of face of Tunisia's national poet Abdulkacem Chebbi, who was born in Tozeur (it's hard to miss).