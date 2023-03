The museum is housed is an extravagant reproduction of an old palace and contains collections of pottery, jewellery, costumes and other antiques, as well as an art gallery. Scattered throughout the rooms off the splendid main courtyard is a series of replicas of scenes from Tunisian life, past and present.

They include the bedroom of the last bey (provincial governor), a palace scene, a typical kitchen, a hammam, wedding scenes and a Bedouin tent.