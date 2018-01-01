5 Days Private Tour of Tunisia

Tour Itinerary: 1st day (El Jem - Kairouan - Tozeur) Tour starts with pickup from Tunis to visit El Jem (Thysdrus) Roman amphitheater, the third biggest & the best-preserved one in the Roman world. then continue to Kairouan to visit the 9Th century Aghlabid basins.Moving to the grand mosque, the oldest in North Africa, continue to the nearby Sidi Sahbi (a companion of prophet Mohamed) with an introduction to some Tunisian traditions. LUNCH in Kairouan MedinaContinue to TozeurCheck-in for 1 night in Tozeur (El Mouradi Hotel ****)DINNER at the preferred accommodation 2nd day (Tozeur - Douz) BREAKFAST at the hotel then departure to Visit Chebika WaterfallsVisit of TamerzaVisit to Mides (Canyons)Continue to Tozeur for LUNCH then Horse-drawn Carriage tour in the Palm GrovesVisit of Ong jemel Star Wars desert setDeparture to Douz by private 4x4 vehicle with stop at the (Salt Lake) (Chott el Djerid)Your adventure starts with an amazing view, changing from lands of green palms to dunes of golden sandArrive to DouzVisit Douz Souk and enjoy a Camel or Quad TourCheck-in for 1 night in Douz (El Mouradi Douz ****)DINNER at the hotel 3rd day (Douz – Zmela) BREAKFAST at the hotel then Departure to the sahara desert Continue through the huge charming dunes LUNCH in the middle of the desert Continue through the sand dunes Arrive at Zmela Camping Check-in for 1 night in Zmela (Zmela Camp) Having a delicious DINNER at the camping and enjoying the night drumming around the campfire 4th day (Zmela – Matmata - Tataouine) BREAKFAST at the camping then departure to Matmata for Underground Troglodyte Visit then LUNCH in a berber underground houseContinue to Ksar Halouf to visit the old castleContinue to Chenini to visit the 7th asleep mosque and museumCheck-in for 1 night in Tatatouine (Hotel Sangho Tataouine****)DINNER at the hotel 5th day (Tataouine – Gabes - Tunis) BREAKFAST at the hotel then Departure to Gabes Visit of ‘Jara souk’, where you can purchase souvenirs, and discover the city.LUNCH in GabesTransfer to TunisDrop off at the selected hotel or location in Tunis.{END OF TOUR}