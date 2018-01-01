Welcome to Tozeur
3-Day South of Tunisia Guided Tour from Tunis
First Day : EL JEM – MATMATA - DOUZ Departure to El Jem, Visit of El Jem Amphitheatre. This monument built in the mid 3rd century AD (230-240 AD), is the largest Roman monument left in Africa and ranks 3rd in the Empire after Rome and Verona. Departure to Matmata via Sfax. Brief stop. Arrival to Matmata, Lunch at hotel Sidi Driss, visit of troglodyte houses, This is where the troglodyte dwellings are located – either sunk into the soft rock of the hillside or in pit-style construction into the ground. Departure to Douz. (Optional camel rides in the desert. Paid on spot).Dinner & overnight at hotel. 2nd day :CHOTT EL JERID - TOZEUR: Breakfast at hotel, Crossing Saharan Oasis (Blidet, Nouil, Zaafrane). Brief stop en route to admire the mirage. Arrival to Tozeur. Guests can enjoy the tour of Oasis by carriage, possibility to visit the zoo of the desert. (Optional and paid on spot). Diner & overnight at hotel (FB basis). After lunch, free time to visit Tozeur medina and discover its ancient district. After dinner, possibility to visit « Dar Cherait » museum & medina « 1001 nuits » The fascinating Dar Cherait museum, housed in a restored mansion, has an extensive collection of pottery, antiques and rooms set up as replicas of scenes from traditional Tunisian life - past and present. Wandering about through these, beautiful scenes richly decorated to show the bedroom of the last bey, a palace scene, a typical kitchen and a Bedouin tent, Guests get a very convincing idea of Tunisia’s past & present (Optional) 3rd day : CHEBIKA- TAMERZA- GAFSA - KAIROUAN: Departure from Tozeur towards Saharan Atlas, arrival to Chebika & Tamerza and visit of beautiful exceptional canyons. Departure to Gafsa via Redayef & Metlaoui, lunch at restaurant. Departure to Kairouan, free for leisure. Continuation to Tunis.
5 Days Private Tour of Tunisia
Tour Itinerary: 1st day (El Jem - Kairouan - Tozeur) Tour starts with pickup from Tunis to visit El Jem (Thysdrus) Roman amphitheater, the third biggest & the best-preserved one in the Roman world. then continue to Kairouan to visit the 9Th century Aghlabid basins.Moving to the grand mosque, the oldest in North Africa, continue to the nearby Sidi Sahbi (a companion of prophet Mohamed) with an introduction to some Tunisian traditions. LUNCH in Kairouan MedinaContinue to TozeurCheck-in for 1 night in Tozeur (El Mouradi Hotel ****)DINNER at the preferred accommodation 2nd day (Tozeur - Douz) BREAKFAST at the hotel then departure to Visit Chebika WaterfallsVisit of TamerzaVisit to Mides (Canyons)Continue to Tozeur for LUNCH then Horse-drawn Carriage tour in the Palm GrovesVisit of Ong jemel Star Wars desert setDeparture to Douz by private 4x4 vehicle with stop at the (Salt Lake) (Chott el Djerid)Your adventure starts with an amazing view, changing from lands of green palms to dunes of golden sandArrive to DouzVisit Douz Souk and enjoy a Camel or Quad TourCheck-in for 1 night in Douz (El Mouradi Douz ****)DINNER at the hotel 3rd day (Douz – Zmela) BREAKFAST at the hotel then Departure to the sahara desert Continue through the huge charming dunes LUNCH in the middle of the desert Continue through the sand dunes Arrive at Zmela Camping Check-in for 1 night in Zmela (Zmela Camp) Having a delicious DINNER at the camping and enjoying the night drumming around the campfire 4th day (Zmela – Matmata - Tataouine) BREAKFAST at the camping then departure to Matmata for Underground Troglodyte Visit then LUNCH in a berber underground houseContinue to Ksar Halouf to visit the old castleContinue to Chenini to visit the 7th asleep mosque and museumCheck-in for 1 night in Tatatouine (Hotel Sangho Tataouine****)DINNER at the hotel 5th day (Tataouine – Gabes - Tunis) BREAKFAST at the hotel then Departure to Gabes Visit of ‘Jara souk’, where you can purchase souvenirs, and discover the city.LUNCH in GabesTransfer to TunisDrop off at the selected hotel or location in Tunis.{END OF TOUR}
4 Days Tunisia Discovery
Tour Itinerary: 1st day (Tunis - Kairouan - Tozeur) Tour starts with pickup to visit Kairouan to visit the 9Th century Aghlabid basins. Moving to the grand mosque, the oldest in North Africa, continue to the nearby Sidi Sahbi (a companion of prophet Mohamed) with an introduction to some Tunisian traditions. LUNCH in Kairouan Medina Continue to Tozeur Check-in for 1 night accommodation in Tozeur (El Mouradi Hotel ****) DINNER at the preferred accommodation 2nd day (Tozeur - Douz) BREAKFAST at the hotel then departure to Visit Chebika Waterfalls Visit of Tamerza Waterfalls Visit to Mides (Canyons) Continue to Tozeur for LUNCH then Horse-drawn Carriage tour in the Palm Groves Visit of Ong jemel Star Wars desert set Departure from Tozeur to Douz by private 4x4 vehicle with stop at the (Salt Lake) (Chott el Djerid) Your adventure starts with an amazing view, changing from lands of green palms to dunes of golden sand Continue through the huge charming dunes Having a delicious DINNER at the camping and enjoying the night drumming around the campfire Check-in for 1 night accommodation in Douz (Sahara desert Camping) 3rd day (Douz - Ksar Ghilane – Matmata - Tataouine) BREAKFAST at the camping then departure to Matmata for Underground Troglodyte Visit then LUNCH in a berber underground house Continue to Ksar Hadada to visit the old castle on top of a hill Continue to Chenini to visit the 7th asleep mosque and museum Check-in for 1 night accommodation in Tatatouine (Hotel Sangho Tataouine****) DINNER at the hotel 4th day(Tataouine – Gabes - El jem - Tunis) BREAKFAST at the hotel then Departure from Tataouine to Gabes Visit of ‘Jara souk’, where you can purchase souvenirs, and discover the city. LUNCH in Gabes Continue to El Jem (Thysdrus) to visit the Roman amphitheater, the third biggest & the best-preserved one in the Roman world. Transfer to Tunis Drop off at the selected hotel or location. {END OF TOUR}