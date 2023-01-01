Just inland from Waterloo Temple, this absorbing museum is dedicated to the Indian history and experience in Trinidad. Some gorgeous antique sitars and drums are displayed, as are photographs and informational displays about early Indian settlers. Other highlights include local art, traditional Hindi clothing, a display of a traditional Indian Trini kitchen (replete with a chulha, the earthen stove where roti is made) and photographs of Brits with Indian indentured servants.
Indian Caribbean Museum
Trinidad
