Inland of the Cocal, the Ramsar-protected Nariva Swamp covers some 60 sq km of freshwater wetland inhabited by anacondas and a small population of elusive manatees. To fully appreciate the area's beauty, book a tour with Caribbean Discovery Tours; trips include a walk into Bush Bush Wildlife Sanctuary to see howler and white capuchin monkeys, and sometimes kayaking on the waterways, as well as a home-cooked curry lunch. Take insect repellent.