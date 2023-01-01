Long, wide and windswept, Manzanilla Beach has caramel-colored sand, palm trees and rather murky, choppy waters; look out for mudskippers cruising the shallows, and the odd Portuguese man-o-war jellyfish washed up on the sand. The strong winds and tempestuous seas make swimming a challenge, though the beach shelves so gently that paddling can be fun. A public beach facility at the northern end has changing rooms and lifeguards. Stalls outside sell soft drinks and fresh coconuts to drink.