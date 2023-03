This long, wide beach is capped at each end by exuberantly forested headlands, with the ever-shifting lagoon of the eponymous river at its east end providing calm freshwater swimming. Scattered year-round with the broken shells of leatherback-turtle eggs, the coarse caramel-colored sand shelves steeply down to turbulent waters, best tackled by strong swimmers.

The beach is reached by a turn off the main road (signposted for the Mt Plaisir and Grande Almandier hotels).