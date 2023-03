Salybia is dominated by two incongruous-looking resorts, popular with Trinidadians seeking a rural break, but the big draw here is just before the bridge spanning the Rio Seco, where a track leads down to Saline Beach, a popular locals' liming spot. The fine yellow sand meets relatively calm waters, protected by a barrier reef, and there's freshwater swimming in the river, which meets the sea here. There are lifeguards, a bathroom and kiosks selling drinks and snacks.