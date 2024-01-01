Galera Point

Trinidad

Beyond Toco's Salybia Beach, Galera Rd meanders through the countryside to Trinidad's extreme northeastern tip, capped by Galera Point lighthouse. Peek through the coastal trees at the edges of the grounds to see the waves crashing onto the rocks below, and the distinct line where the blue Caribbean sea meets the green Atlantic. Picnic tables dot the grounds.

