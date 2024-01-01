Beyond Toco's Salybia Beach, Galera Rd meanders through the countryside to Trinidad's extreme northeastern tip, capped by Galera Point lighthouse. Peek through the coastal trees at the edges of the grounds to see the waves crashing onto the rocks below, and the distinct line where the blue Caribbean sea meets the green Atlantic. Picnic tables dot the grounds.
Galera Point
Trinidad
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.57 MILES
A former cocoa and coffee plantation transformed into an 600-hectare nature reserve, this place blows the minds of birdwatchers. Even if you can’t tell a…
28.87 MILES
Established by hunter turned conservationist Roy Corbin in Tobago's forest-covered interior, just inland of the windward coast's Hope Bay, this nonprofit…
26.68 MILES
Atop a hill at the end of Fort St, this sizable fort was built by the British between 1777 and 1779, and is worth a visit to see its restored colonial-era…
25.82 MILES
Just south of the main Mt Irvine Beach, a turnoff from the main road leads to an adjoining swath of sand, where the swimming in calm emerald waters is…
11.73 MILES
Just past the bridge over the Rio Seco, a signposted trail leads inland to the Rio Seco Waterfall in Matura National Park. This stunning swimming hole and…
26.68 MILES
Northeast of Mt Irvine, this fabulous sweep of coarse yellow sand, also known as Grafton Bay, offers some fabulous swimming and bodyboarding in clear…
23.71 MILES
You have to pay to get into Pigeon Point, the fine dining of Tobago’s beaches, with landscaped grounds, bars, restaurants, toilets and showers spread…
22.63 MILES
You’ll find white sands and excellent year-round swimming at Store Bay, a five-minute walk from the airport and the seashore of choice for holidaying…
Nearby Trinidad attractions
0.89 MILES
From tiny Toco, an attractively battered fishing village of weathered wooden homes slung along Trinidad's northeastern tip, Galera Rd heads toward this…
5.87 MILES
A short drive west of Toco, the small village of Sans Souci has several good beaches, though as they’re all lashed by pounding waves most people come here…
9.44 MILES
This long, wide beach is capped at each end by exuberantly forested headlands, with the ever-shifting lagoon of the eponymous river at its east end…
11.73 MILES
Just past the bridge over the Rio Seco, a signposted trail leads inland to the Rio Seco Waterfall in Matura National Park. This stunning swimming hole and…
11.76 MILES
Salybia is dominated by two incongruous-looking resorts, popular with Trinidadians seeking a rural break, but the big draw here is just before the bridge…
13.65 MILES
This wild, undeveloped beach with its coarse gray sand offers perfect conditions for leatherback turtles to lay their eggs, but it's far too rugged and…
22.45 MILES
Accessed by a signposted turnoff from the main highway a few kilometers east of Crown Point, Canoe Bay is a shallow and very secluded bay that sometimes…
22.63 MILES
You’ll find white sands and excellent year-round swimming at Store Bay, a five-minute walk from the airport and the seashore of choice for holidaying…