A short drive west of Toco, the small village of Sans Souci has several good beaches, though as they’re all lashed by pounding waves most people come here to surf rather than swim. It's a quiet and truly scenic coastline, with the waves beating against the sand and the palm trees leaning drunkenly in the constant sea breeze. The best (and the largest) beach is Big Bay, a wide sweep of smooth yellow sand that’s usually all but deserted.