Hanuman Murti and Sri Dattatreya Ashram

Towering 26m over the Sri Dattatreya Ashram, the brightly painted Hanuman Murti is a potent icon of Trinidad’s Hindu community. Devotees from all over the country come here to pray and walk devotional circles around the statue. Constructed by craftspeople from Tamil Nadu in India, the main temple is equally ornate, its rich exterior covered in statuary – an incredible sight to behold in the middle of a small Trinidadian town. Other smaller statues dot the grounds.

Take the Chase Village exit from the Uriah Butler Hwy and 1km down the road you’ll see the turnoff for Orange Field Rd; the site is a couple of kilometers down. Yoga classes take place on Wednesdays (5pm to 7pm). Modest dress is required to enter the ashram (no shorts/short skirts or vest tops), and no photography is allowed inside.