San Fernando Hill

Looming over San Fernando, this was once a sacred Amerindian site, but today its landscaped grounds are a great place to kick back and relax, dotted with picnic tables and offering sweeping views over the central plains. It has a cafe and a children's playground. You'll need a car to get here, as the access road is some way from the center.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pitch Lake

    Pitch Lake

    11.79 MILES

    About 25km southwest of San Fernando, and just south of the small town of La Brea, this slowly bubbling black 'lake' is perhaps Trinidad’s greatest oddity…

  • Queen’s Park Savannah

    Queen’s Park Savannah

    26.72 MILES

    Once part of a sugar plantation, formerly home to a racecourse and now the epicenter of the annual Carnival, this public park is encircled by a 3.7km…

  • Fort George

    Fort George

    27.79 MILES

    Get a truly spectacular bird's-eye view of the Port of Spain cityscape and the Gulf of Paria from this colonial-era fort, with stone-built defensive walls…

  • National Museum & Art Gallery

    National Museum & Art Gallery

    26.44 MILES

    Housed in a classic colonial building, the rather dry historical exhibits range from the oil industry to Amerindian settlers, the colonial era and…

  • Botanical Gardens

    Botanical Gardens

    27.34 MILES

    Resplendent with exotic trees and plants, and networked by paved paths, the Botanical Gardens date from 1818. Take a stroll or relax in one of the…

  • Nariva Swamp

    Nariva Swamp

    28.97 MILES

    Inland of the Cocal, the Ramsar-protected Nariva Swamp covers some 60 sq km of freshwater wetland inhabited by anacondas and a small population of elusive…

  • Caroni Bird Sanctuary

    Caroni Bird Sanctuary

    22.12 MILES

    This 5611-hectare estuarine swampland of dense mangrove thickets crisscrossed with tea-colored channels is best known for its scarlet ibis, T&T's national…

  • Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust

    Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust

    3.26 MILES

    A wonderful exercise in contradiction, this picturesque bird sanctuary covers 29 hectares of lake and forest within the incongruous setting of PetroTrin…

