The interactive city discovery game of Haarlem

This city discovery game is played through our web app. All you need to do is open the link you receive after purchase (check your spam/promotions folder!) in your smartphone’s browser (data needed). The game is spread across 2,5km and takes around 1-2 hours to complete. The cryptic level of the clues is easy-medium. The price for the trail is 24.00 euros per team. We recommended playing with 2-5 people per team. You can play one trail per user at a time. You can share your unique link with your teammates so everyone can see the clues. Only one player (the team captain!) should be submitting the answers. If you run out of battery, someone else on the team can continue submitting the answers using the same link. If you want to play with more than one team, simply buy more than one trail. You will receive a unique link per trail. How Does It Work? Start location & playing times: Grote Markt, in front of the church’s entrance at number 22 between 10:00-15:00 on Tuesday-Saturday. Starting any later than 15:00 may result in certain locations, where you have to enter to find your answer, being closed. Playing the game: To start playing open the link, that you received upon purchase, in your phone’s browser. Then, simply press the Start button to start solving the first clue. As soon as you hit Start, the clock starts ticking. Solving the riddles: Solve the 12 clues by typing the answers in the text box and tap the tick button to submit your answer. Most answers are made up of one word only or a number – there are a few exceptions. Hints: If you need a little help, ask for a hint. Hints will get you nearer to the location where you can find the answer to your clue. Note there’s only one hint per clue. Each hint you ask for will add 10mins ‘penalty time’ to your overall time. Skipping riddles: In case you’d like to skip a clue/riddle without solving it and want to receive the next one, press ‘Skip this clue’. We recommend asking for a hint before you skip a clue to make sure you are near the right spot to continue from. Skipping a clue adds 20mins ‘penalty time’ to your overall time. End location: you’ll end near the starting location: de Grote Markt.