2 Hour Private Walking Tour of Haarlem
Choose a morning or afternoon departure when you book, then meet your guide at a location of your choosing to start your on-foot exploration of Haarlem. This private tour is customizable to best suit your interests, so you can see the sights in any order–and at any pace–you like. Explore several hidden hofjes (courtyards) and little patios found tucked away in downtown Haarlem. Stop by the Frans Hals Museum, the former home of the famous Golden-Age Dutch painter. Admire Haarlemmerhout Park, with its 18th-century neoclassical pavilion. Soak up the atmosphere of the lively shopping streets and main square. Compare the 16th- and 17th-century architecture to some of Haarlem's more modern structures before visiting the famed St. Bavo Church, where Mozart played the Müller organ when he was just 10 years old.Say farewell to your guide at a location of your choosing to conclude the tour at the end of two hours.
The interactive city discovery game of Haarlem
This city discovery game is played through our web app. All you need to do is open the link you receive after purchase (check your spam/promotions folder!) in your smartphone’s browser (data needed). The game is spread across 2,5km and takes around 1-2 hours to complete. The cryptic level of the clues is easy-medium. The price for the trail is 24.00 euros per team. We recommended playing with 2-5 people per team. You can play one trail per user at a time. You can share your unique link with your teammates so everyone can see the clues. Only one player (the team captain!) should be submitting the answers. If you run out of battery, someone else on the team can continue submitting the answers using the same link. If you want to play with more than one team, simply buy more than one trail. You will receive a unique link per trail. How Does It Work? Start location & playing times: Grote Markt, in front of the church’s entrance at number 22 between 10:00-15:00 on Tuesday-Saturday. Starting any later than 15:00 may result in certain locations, where you have to enter to find your answer, being closed. Playing the game: To start playing open the link, that you received upon purchase, in your phone’s browser. Then, simply press the Start button to start solving the first clue. As soon as you hit Start, the clock starts ticking. Solving the riddles: Solve the 12 clues by typing the answers in the text box and tap the tick button to submit your answer. Most answers are made up of one word only or a number – there are a few exceptions. Hints: If you need a little help, ask for a hint. Hints will get you nearer to the location where you can find the answer to your clue. Note there’s only one hint per clue. Each hint you ask for will add 10mins ‘penalty time’ to your overall time. Skipping riddles: In case you’d like to skip a clue/riddle without solving it and want to receive the next one, press ‘Skip this clue’. We recommend asking for a hint before you skip a clue to make sure you are near the right spot to continue from. Skipping a clue adds 20mins ‘penalty time’ to your overall time. End location: you’ll end near the starting location: de Grote Markt.
Tulip Bike Tour Zuid-Kennemerland
4 reasons to book this tulip bike tour Haarlem – E-bike makes this bike ride super relaxing– Passing through multiple small flower villages, dunes and flower fields– The best typical Dutch scenes in one bike ride– Chance to see the sea. Our cycle route is completely adaptable to your wishes The Tulip Bike tour Haarlem is a really relaxed bike ride as it is done on a e-bike. This way we can easily reach many of the quaint Dutch flower villages in the bulb flower area, take in the lovely panoramas and typical Dutch scenes such as black-and-white cows in the green meadows, windmills near canals and of course the dazzling fields of spring flowers. The landscape is just amazing. Besides a good amount of richly scented hyacinth fields and multi-coloured tulip fields, the cycle route also takes us through a forest and dune area. The cycle route through the area of tulips, daffodils and hyacinths is not set, during the bike ride we can opt to go and cycle past the North Sea coastline, have a coffee looking out on the tulip fields or visit one of the many flower festivals that take place during this season. Our destination is the spring flower garden Keukenhof.