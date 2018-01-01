Welcome to Delft
Delft is synonymous with its famous Delftware, the distinctive blue-and-white pottery originally duplicated from Chinese porcelain by 17th-century artisans.
Founded around 1100, Delft grew rich from weaving and trade in the 13th and 14th centuries. In the 15th century a canal was dug to the Maas river, and the small port there, Delfshaven, was eventually absorbed by Rotterdam. Today it has a thriving university that is renowned for its architecture faculty.
In the evenings, locals fill the bars and restaurants and the lamplit canals are idyllic for a romantic walk. It's well worth staying on after the daytime crowds have left.
Top experiences in Delft
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Delft activities
Holland in One Day Sightseeing Tour
You'll be picked up from central Amsterdam in the morning for your full-day tour of Holland's highlights. Throughout the day, your informative guide will share facts, stories and anecdotes about the Netherlands' history, politics, culture, arts, architecture and more.First, travel by comfortable coach to Rotterdam, where you'll take a 30-minute city tour and see the experimental architecture and eclectic collection of buildings that make Rotterdam so unique. Then climb the 606-foot (185-meter) Euromast sightseeing tower for spectacular views of Rotterdam, the port and the surrounding area. Take your time soaking up the scenery — you have about an hour here.Next, take a 1-hour tour of the Royal Delft, one of the famous Delft Blue pottery makers in the country. Watch a demonstration to see how this iconic blue-and-white pottery is made. Originally a duplicate of Chinese porcelain, the production of Delft pottery began in the 17th-century. Hundreds of years later, production of this beautiful, beloved earthenware pottery is still going strong. After your Royal Delft visit, spend an hour exploring the picturesque city of Delft, and stop for lunch (own expense).Continue on to The Hague, the seat of the Dutch government. Learn about the importance of this historic city on a 30-minute tour, during which you'll see notable sights and landmarks including the Houses of Parliament.Finally, your last visit will be the miniature city of Madurodam. Your action-packed sightseeing tour ends in central Amsterdam in the evening.
Zaanse Schans, Delft, The Hague, Madurodam Tour from Amsterdam
Zaanse Schans Windmills, Marken and Volendam Trip (Morning)Travel by coach from central Amsterdam to Zaanse Schans to see its famous massive windmills. Capture your share of windmill photos, see wooden houses and old-fashioned stores, and visit a maker of wooden clogs. Next, you'll drive to the quaint fishing villages of Marken and Volendam, where you can see locals wearing traditional Dutch clothes. To get from Volendam to Marken, take a 20-minute boat ride, with approximately 45 minutes at each stop (summer only). You’ll also stop at a cheese factory, where Dutch cheeses are still made in the traditional way.Delft and The Hague Half-Day Trip (Afternoon)Right after your morning tour ends, continue sightseeing with your afternoon tour. Head to the picturesque town of Delft to visit a famous producers of Delft pottery, the Royal Delft — the last remaining factory of the 32 that were established in this city during the 17th century. Witness the production process of this iconic blue-and-white pottery during a demonstration, and browse the museum to see a collection of earthenware antiques. You'll also see a reproduction of Rembrandt'sThe Night Watch artwork made from Delft blue tiles. You'll then have 30 minutes to explore the historic city center on your own. Highlights include Oude Kerk (Old Church), Nieuwe Kerk (New Church), the Oostpoort (Eastern Gate) city wall remains and the historic Waag (Weigh House).From Delft, continue to The Hague, the former capital of the Netherlands and its third largest city. There will be a tour of the city by coach to see the Houses of Parliament and Noordeinde Palace, the 'working palace' of King Willem-Alexander. There will also be a photo stop at the Peace Palace. Lastly, visit Madurodam, the Netherlands' famous miniature park at a 1:25 scale, and marvel at famous Dutch buildings and landmarks.Throughout your tours, listen to commentary about the sights from your expert guide and capture photos of the crafts, culture and traditions that define the Netherlands. End your 11-hour Super Saver tour of the Netherlands in central Amsterdam.
Delft and The Hague Half-Day Trip from Amsterdam
After pickup from central Amsterdam, head an hour south to the beautiful old town of Delft. Here you’ll take a tour of the Royal Delft, where the Netherlands’ famous Delft pottery is made.As your guide will explain, this is the only remaining factory of the 32 that were established in Delft during the 17th century. See the production process throughout the factory and tour the museum to see a huge collection of Delft earthenware antiques, giving you a glimpse of the history of this iconic blue-and-white pottery, which was inspired by Chinese porcelain. You’ll also see a reproduction of Rembrandt's The Night Watch artwork made from original Delft blue tiles. After your Royal Delft visit, you’ll have about 30 minutes to explore the city independently. Walk through the historic town center, filled with canals and historical sights such as Oude Kerk (Old Church), Nieuwe Kerk (New Church), the Oostpoort (Eastern Gate) city wall remains and the historic Waag (Weigh House).From Delft, continue your journey to The Hague, the former capital of the Netherlands and today the seat of the Dutch Parliament. The Hague is often referred to as the judicial capital of the world, home to many international courts, European Union institutions, multinational companies and embassies. Enjoy a drive through the city to see some of the highlights of The Hague. Finally, visit Holland's famous miniature town, Madurodam, where you'll have an hour to wander among the exquisite miniature models of famous Holland attractions, as well as the world's largest miniature railway!Your half-day trip ends in central Amsterdam in the evening.
Amsterdam Sightseeing Tour plus Delft, The Hague, Madurodam
Amsterdam City Sightseeing Tour (Morning)Discover the romantic city of Amsterdam in the comfort of your luxury, air-conditioned coach on a sightseeing tour that’s perfect for first-time visitors. Your knowledgeable guide will point out the city’s highlights including the Royal Palace, the Van Gogh Museum, St Nicholas Church, the Rijksmuseum, the Red Light District, the National Monument, the Skinny Bridge, the UNESCO World Heritage-listed canals and Albert Cuyp Market. You will also visit a windmill on the River Amstel and stop at a diamond factory, where you can see how gems are polished using traditional methods.Following your guided tour of Amsterdam, enjoy free time to explore the city or just relax and have lunch (own expense) before embarking on your afternoon tour at 2:30pm.Delft and The Hague Half-Day Trip (Afternoon) Aboard your luxury coach, leave Amsterdam behind and travel to the Dutch countryside. Your first stop will be the beautiful town of Delft, where you will visit a famous Delftware maker, Delftse Pauw. This world-renowned blue-and-white pottery became famous as a 17th-century duplicate of Chinese porcelain. Next, discover the beautiful architecture of the town’s numerous churches such as the Old Church, the Wallon Church and the Maria Van Jesse Church. From Delft, continue your journey to The Hague, the former capital of the Netherlands. Pass such famous sites as the Houses of Parliament, Peace Palace and the Binnenhof. Lastly, visit Holland's famous miniature town, Madurodam, where you'll have an hour to wander among the exquisite miniature models of famous Holland attractions, as well as the world's largest miniature railway!After your tour, head back to Amsterdam with your comfortable coach.
Private Delft Pottery Factory Tour and Workshop
At your chosen tour time, head to Rijswijk (Delft Noord), a quick 5-minute train ride from The Hague, and walk to Delftse Pauw, one the few factories in the Netherlands that still carry on the tradition of hand-painted Delft pottery, or Delftware. Take a guided tour to learn about the history of this classic blue-and-white pottery and see the production process firsthand. Next, take a break for complimentary coffee or tea and a traditional Dutch biscuit before starting your private pottery painting session. A professional artist will guide you through the process of painting a classic Delft Blue tile. Let your artistic side shine as you paint intricate blue designs on a white tile. When your masterpiece is done, the tile will be fired in a kiln, and about a week later will be shipped home to you as a unique souvenir of your experience. Admire a wide range of Delft pottery pieces in the showroom. Make use of a discount on any additional items you may like to purchase. If you prefer to have your shopping shipped to your home address, this can be arranged, although the service is at your own expense.Your tour concludes inside the factory.
Rotterdam, Delft, The Hague from Amsterdam plus Spido Boat
Meet your guide and driver at a centrally located meeting point in Amsterdam just across from Central Station. A comfortable 90-minute ride in an air-conditioned luxurious minivan will get you to the first destination of Rotterdam. Rotterdam is the second largest city in the Netherlands and quite famous for its commercial harbor. Here you will have the chance to enjoy a 75-minute Spido boat tour, the best way to view one of one of the world’s largest ports. See Rotterdam’s imposing skyline, cutting-edge architecture, harbors, shipyards, and docks.Your next stop is the picturesque city of Delft, birth and final resting place of Dutch master Johannes Vermeer. Known as the Princes’ city, it is also where countless members of the Dutch royal family have moved, married, and been buried for centuries. Visit Delft’s canal-streaked historic town center, packed with inspiring historical monuments including Old Church, New Church, and the town hall. While in Delft, you will also visit De Delftse Pauw, a factory specializing in handmade Delft Blue pottery, the most coveted porcelain since the 17th century.The next city is The Hague, which in addition to being the seat of the Dutch government, is also home of the Dutch royal family and the third largest city in the country. The Hague is where most foreign embassies in the Netherlands are located, as well as 150 international organizations, including the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. It is also home to the Peace Palace, a number of royal palaces, Mauritshuis (featuring work by Vermeer, Rembrandt, and Andy Warhol, among others), and Binnenhof (the Dutch parliament).Enjoy a transfer back to Amsterdam at the end of your tour and get a better understanding of life outside the cultural capital. This tour is operated as a small-group tour in a luxurious minivan, making your tour a more personalized experience without large crowds.