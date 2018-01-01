Rotterdam, Delft, The Hague from Amsterdam plus Spido Boat

Meet your guide and driver at a centrally located meeting point in Amsterdam just across from Central Station. A comfortable 90-minute ride in an air-conditioned luxurious minivan will get you to the first destination of Rotterdam. Rotterdam is the second largest city in the Netherlands and quite famous for its commercial harbor. Here you will have the chance to enjoy a 75-minute Spido boat tour, the best way to view one of one of the world’s largest ports. See Rotterdam’s imposing skyline, cutting-edge architecture, harbors, shipyards, and docks.Your next stop is the picturesque city of Delft, birth and final resting place of Dutch master Johannes Vermeer. Known as the Princes’ city, it is also where countless members of the Dutch royal family have moved, married, and been buried for centuries. Visit Delft’s canal-streaked historic town center, packed with inspiring historical monuments including Old Church, New Church, and the town hall. While in Delft, you will also visit De Delftse Pauw, a factory specializing in handmade Delft Blue pottery, the most coveted porcelain since the 17th century.The next city is The Hague, which in addition to being the seat of the Dutch government, is also home of the Dutch royal family and the third largest city in the country. The Hague is where most foreign embassies in the Netherlands are located, as well as 150 international organizations, including the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. It is also home to the Peace Palace, a number of royal palaces, Mauritshuis (featuring work by Vermeer, Rembrandt, and Andy Warhol, among others), and Binnenhof (the Dutch parliament).Enjoy a transfer back to Amsterdam at the end of your tour and get a better understanding of life outside the cultural capital. This tour is operated as a small-group tour in a luxurious minivan, making your tour a more personalized experience without large crowds.