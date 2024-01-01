Terschelling Museum 't Behouden Huys

Frisian Islands

Good for a rainy day, this small museum covers traditional Terschelling life and maritime history. It's named after the cabin on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago where native son Willem Barentsz and his crew had to hibernate after getting locked in by ice during an exploratory expedition of the Polar Sea in 1596; there's a reconstructed version of their shelter.

