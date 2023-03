Journey back in time to island life in the early 20th century at this tiny house-museum, inside the oldest building on Vlieland, dating to 1575. The Norwegian landscape painter Betzy Akersloot-Berg (1850–1922) lived and worked here from 1896, painting the island and its seascapes endless times. Several of her works hang in the museum, alongside antique ship models, maps, silver and other exhibits typical of an early-20th-century Vlieland home.