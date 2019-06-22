Ameland's iconic red-and-white banded lighthouse stands 55m tall on the island's west end. The only lighthouse in the island chain that is open to the public, the cast-iron structure can be climbed (236 steps) for expansive views over the entire island and across the Waddenzee. Exhibits on the way up explain the history of the lighthouse, and you can listen to digital stories by lighthouse keepers.

To get here from the village of Hollum (1km east), cycle west along the Badweg, then follow the undulating sandy path through the Hollumerbosch, a pine forest.