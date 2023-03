Read up on the town's history at the city archives, home to a permanent exhibition on the history of Leeuwarden. It also organises guided tours led by local Liwwadders, and sells an excellent DIY city-walk book (€7.50) detailing all the main sights.

Key exhibits from some of the many temporary exhibitions held around the city to celebrate its status as European Capital of Culture in 2018 are expected to find a permanent home in the Historisch Centrum from 2019 onwards.