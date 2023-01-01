At the northwest corner of the historic core stands the notoriously off-kilter Oldehove – Friesland's rival to the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Things went wrong shortly after the tower was started in 1529 and it never regained its proper posture, nor its intended height. Ride the lift up its 39 lopsided metres to enjoy a bird's-eye view of the vast square below, polka-dotted with engraved slabs of stone recalling the cemetery that was here until 1833.

In July and August 2018, a free sound-and-light show was projected onto the tower at 10.45pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings; there are big hopes that this highly atmospheric, after-dark event will continue.