Keramiek Museum Princessehof

Pottery lovers will adore the Netherlands ceramics museum. Here you'll find the largest collection of tiles on the planet, an unparalleled selection of Delftware and works from around the globe – the Japanese, Chinese and Vietnamese sections are superbly displayed. Watch for top-billing temporary art exhibitions too.

It's all atmospherically housed in Princessehof, the 17th-century mansion where the world-famous Dutch graphic artist MC Escher (1898–1972) was born and lived until 1903 when his family moved to Arnhem. Look out for street art around town celebrating the artist's mathematically inspired lithographs, prints and cut-outs.