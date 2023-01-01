The provincial museum occupies an imposing glass-fronted building sporting a striking wood-and-steel roof that projects out over Wilhelminaplein. The three levels are divided into a series of galleries. A good place to start is the Ferhaal fan Fryslân gallery (1st floor), an overview of the province with representative objects from the collection.

There is also a brilliantly designed section on local efforts to resist the Nazis and a sorrowful examination of the life of Mata Hari, as well as a portrait gallery of the royal Nassaus. Top-billing temporary exhibitions (which can command an additional €5 admission fee), an inviting cafe and an art cinema round out the complex.