Bunker Museum

Hidden in woods east of West-Terschelling is an extraordinary subterranean network of 85 bunkers used as a military radar station during WWII. Construction work began in 1941 and continued until 1944. Visits include a small exhibition about the station and a couple of bunkers displaying helmets, glass bottles, bullet cartridges, sketchpads and all sorts belonging to the 200 German soldiers stationed at Stellung Tiger and other radar stations along the Atlantic Wall. Guided tours include the actual transmission room.

Each radar station was named after an animal starting with the first letter of their geographic location, hence 'Tiger' for the Terschelling station.