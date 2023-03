Across from the ferry port, this bronze statue encircled by a wooden bench is a lovely spot to sit and contemplate the pretty waterside views. Sculpted by Dutch sculptor Bert Kiewiet (1918–2008), the statue harks back to Harlingen's wool-manufacturing days. Fabric was washed in large tubs of water with one's feet, hence the local nickname for people from Harlingen – Tobbedansers ('tub dancers').