At this 3-hectare farm's orchards and fields, you can pick your own fruit (eg apples, strawberries, blueberries and grapes), vegetables (such as capsicums, tomatoes, leeks) and flowers (tulips, irises, marigolds, dahlias, cosmos etc) depending on what's in season. Prices are according to weight. It's a great activity for kids; there's a cafe serving smoothies, locally baked pastries and homemade ice cream. The adjacent gift shop sells jams, preserves and lemonade syrups made on-site.