Designed and built between 1925 and 1931, this modernist World Heritage–listed factory northwest of the city centre is an icon of 20th-century industrial…
South Holland & Zeeland
It's the contrasts that make South Holland and Zeeland such compelling destinations. One day, you're in the ongoing architectural experiment that is Rotterdam, marvelling at its ever-growing portfolio of cutting-edge buildings. The next day you might be in Delft, where the historic town centre is so well-preserved that you'll feel as if you've been transported back to Holland's 17th-century Golden Age. And the contrasts aren't confined to building stock: Den Haag has a sophisticated urban charm, enchanting visitors with its art, fine dining and cultural scene; Zeeland has a dramatic back-of-beyond feel, with a sparsely populated and windswept landscape; and Gouda plays to every Dutch stereotype, with wheels of its famous yellow cheese and traditionally garbed locals ever-present. The bottom line for travellers is that there's something for everyone here, whether it be windmills or wine bars, tulips or tasting menus.
Explore South Holland & Zeeland
- Van Nelle Fabriek
Designed and built between 1925 and 1931, this modernist World Heritage–listed factory northwest of the city centre is an icon of 20th-century industrial…
- Mauritshuis
Offering a wonderful introduction to Dutch and Flemish art, this splendid museum is set in a 17th-century mansion built for wealthy sugar trader Johan…
- Sint Janskerk
Impressive for both its size and its magnificent stained-glass windows, Sint Janskerk had chequered beginnings: previous incarnations of the building…
- Museum Boijmans van Beuningen
The roll-call of artists represented in the collection of Rotterdam's pre-eminent fine-arts museum is stellar and spans multiple periods and movements:…
- Escher in Het Paleis
Once home to members of the Dutch royal family, the 18th-century Lange Voorhout Palace now houses a collection of the work of Dutch graphic artist MC…
- KKinderdijk
One of the Dutch sites on Unesco's World Heritage List, this stretch of the Alblasserwaard polder encompasses two canals, 19 traditional windmills, a…
- HHuis Sonneveld
When company director Albertus Sonneveld decided to commission an architect to design a contemporary home for his family, the obvious choice was Leendert…
- MMuseum Rotterdam '40-'45 NU
Good things often come in small packages, and so it is with this small but excellent museum sheltered under a bridge on the Coolhaven. An eight-minute…
- RRijksmuseum van Oudheden
Home to the Rijksmuseum's collection of Greek, Etruscan, Roman and Egyptian artefacts, this museum is best known for its Egyptian halls, which include the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Holland & Zeeland.
