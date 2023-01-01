The largest village in Schouwen-Duiveland, Zierikzee was settled in the Middle Ages and retains a number of buildings dating from this time, including De Dikke Toren – the tower of the former Sint Lievensmonstertoren church, which burned down in the early 19th century. Other historic structures include Sint Lievensmonstertoren's replacement, the Nieuwe Kerk, constructed between 1835 and 1848, and the 16th-century Stadhuis (town hall). Wandering around the historic centre and enjoying a drink or meal at the harbour are popular activities.